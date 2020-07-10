Monongalia County weekend COVID-19 testing begins in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The African American COVID-19 Task Force set up a drive through and walk up COVID testing facility in Morgantown on Friday.

Several other agencies and volunteers helped with the massive day-long event. Cars were lined up and down the street from the testing site, waiting to drive through.

Delegate Danielle Walker said she expected to run out of the 1,500 tests by the end of the day. She emphasized that everybody can, and should, take the free test.

“Because even if you don’t have symptoms, this virus is spreading like wildfire and we must make sure that we use the proper precautions,” said Delegate Walker. “People I beg you, wear a face cover, wash your hands, social distancing and stay home when you can.”

Monongalia County recently experienced a large spike in cases throughout the past week. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the county saw an increase of 49 cases just in the past day.

The free testing will continue Saturday at Mountainview Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.