Monongalia County woman pleads guilty on drug distribution charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monongalia County woman has plead guilty for her involvement in a drug distribution operation.

Bonnie Jo Korzun, 39 of Granville, was sentenced to nearly 6.4 years in federal prison on Thursday for her involvement in a drug distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Korzun pled guilty to one count of Distribution of Heroin in April of 2019 and admitted to selling heroin in Monongalia County in May of 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.