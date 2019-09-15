Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort project learns how to improv(e) on collaboration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monticello Blueprint Communities team hosted an Improve your Community Workshop Sunday evening at the Kelly Miller Community Center Building in Clarksburg.

The workshop was led by Jason A. Young who is the founding producer and Artistic Director of the Vintage Theater Company. Young was able to give those in attendance the opportunity to use the art of improv and see how it can be applied to the community. Most of the workshop spoke about collaboration and how members of the blueprint communities can better their community through creative projects and ideas.

“Rules of improv are about listening and working together to create something, sometimes out of nothing, sometimes out of something that you have to start with. And so, what we’re talking about is just that, talking about how this art form applies to any type of collaboration,” said Young.

Young has been able to work closely with the West Virginia Community Development Hub and stated its an organization that he strongly believes in. The hub is part of the Blueprint Community within the Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort project.

“The Blueprint Communities Program is a great tool for us as a team to get skills that we need for our group to help the Monticello neighborhood do event bigger and better things,” said Amy Baker, member of the Blueprint Community Team.

Also, the next event will be a free book club meeting at the Kelly Miller Community Center Building on Thursday, September 19.