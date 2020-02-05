More rain, then ice and snow to wrap up workweek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gray and wet conditions have been with us throughout the week, but frozen precipitation is on the way and will be starting off in the mountains overnight Wednesday, into early Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through 7 a.m. for Garrett County, Md. A combination of accumulating rain, ice and snow are all possible.

This will likely cause hazardous travel along Route 219 and I-68 and into the West Virginia mountain counties for the Thursday morning commute.

This is due to a large area of low pressure staying put across the Ohio Valley and into the Mountain State.

Showers are inching into north-central West Virginia and will give us a wet evening throughout the region.

Downpours are expected overnight across north-central West Virginia while temperatures flirt with freezing into the higher elevations. This will cause ice and sleet for the mountains along with hazardous travel.

A glaze to a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible into the mountains where ice can weigh down trees, tree limbs, and power lines. This may also cause power outages.

By Thursday morning, slippery and wet roads are possible with drier conditions as showers lighten up.

Showers look to rebuild with downpours late in the day causing flood potential in already saturated areas across north-central West Virginia.

By the time the rain starts mixing with ice, sleet, and snow, up to another inch of rain may potentially come down throughout north-central West Virginia.

That will be occurring during the early morning hours on Friday.

A mix of rain, sleet, and ice will cause a messy Friday morning commute with slicker roadways possible along and west of I-79.

Colder air will trickle into the region throughout the day Friday leaving us areas of wet snow with some rain and sleet mixed in.

The heaviest snow is expected Friday afternoon and into the evening.

This will last into early Saturday morning with another round of upslope snow showers possible late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

With this system, ice accumulation is possible with most areas seeing nothing. However, most spots along the Ohio River and into the mountains will see a glaze to 0.25″ of ice accumulation.

Besides the ice, light accumulations of sloppy and wet snow are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Areas along and west of I-79 to the Ohio border will likely see 1-2″ of snow, sleet, and ice.

East of I-79 into the foothills and mountains will likely see 2-4″ of wet snow. Locally higher amounts are possible with the sticking of the snow occurring late Friday into Saturday.