Thousands of customers without power in North Central Regional West Virginia

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VIRGINIA – Multiple power outages are affecting customers across the area due to a thunderstorm Tuesday evening.

According to the First Energy website, approximately 4,500 North Central Regional West Virginia customers are without power:

  • Barbour Co. – 283 customers affected
  • Gilmer Co. – 761 customers affected
  • Harrison Co. – 2,690 customers affected
  • Marion Co. – 468 customers affected
  • Monongalia Co. – 1,160 customers affected
  • Preston Co. – 135 customers affected
  • Randolph Co. – 578 customers affected
  • Taylor Co. – 22 customers affected

First Energy also detailed that the estimated repair time will be approximately between 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. depending on the area.

To report an outage to Mon Power, call 1-888-LIGHTSS or 1-888-544-4877.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News