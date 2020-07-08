Thousands of customers without power in North Central Regional West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA – Multiple power outages are affecting customers across the area due to a thunderstorm Tuesday evening.

According to the First Energy website, approximately 4,500 North Central Regional West Virginia customers are without power:

Barbour Co. – 283 customers affected

Gilmer Co. – 761 customers affected

Harrison Co. – 2,690 customers affected

Marion Co. – 468 customers affected

Monongalia Co. – 1,160 customers affected

Preston Co. – 135 customers affected

Randolph Co. – 578 customers affected

Taylor Co. – 22 customers affected

First Energy also detailed that the estimated repair time will be approximately between 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. depending on the area.

To report an outage to Mon Power, call 1-888-LIGHTSS or 1-888-544-4877.