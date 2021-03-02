More than 60,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies have made their way to Monongalia County

Morgantown, W.Va. – More than 60,000 boxes were sorted and picked up on Tuesday at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond in Morgantown.

Troop leaders loaded up U-hauls and cars with cookies from Little Brownie Bakery.

Morgantown is one of the Girl Scout’s biggest delivery spots, and volunteers will be sorting and distributing boxes to the troops all week.

And even with door-to-door sales being canceled because of COVID-19, the troops still managed to host online cookie sales.



“In a COVID year, my girls and my parents still pulled it together to sell 104 cases of cookies,” Bethany Sypolt, Troop Leader, said. “I’m super proud of them, and I’m grateful that we’re able to do this for the girls.”

With the help of nearly 3,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves around 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.



“Our girls have really big hopes and dreams,” Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, said. “They’re willing to do whatever it takes to help meet those. So they’ve really been going out there and working on the cookie program to sell their cookies and learn those skills.”

If you haven’t placed an order yet, you still can by clicking here and use the cookie finder to find the nearest cookie booth.