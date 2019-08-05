Morgan Wallen performs for a sold-out crowd at Clarksburg Amphitheater

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Morgan Wallen performed for a sold-out crowd at the Clarksburg Amphitheater Sunday night. This show was rescheduled after Wallen had a brief illness in June.

The crowd was enjoying themselves and dancing with the music and cheering on the artist. Wallen is known for giving high energy performances and was recently named one of Rolling Stones ten new country artist that you need to know. In addition to Wallen’s hit songs “The Way I Talk” and “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan he is known for his certified-Platinum Number one single “Up Down” featuring Multi-Platinum selling duo, Florida Georgia Line.

“It brings a lot of people to the area. Tonight’s show is sold-out. So, we have 2,000 people coming from probably all over the state of West Virginia to see this very popular artist,” said John Cooper, Director of Parks for the City of Clarksburg.

Cooper stated hosting performances at the amphitheater is good for the economics of the county allowing patrons to stay in motels, buy gasoline, and dine in the restaurants within the area.

