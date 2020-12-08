Morgantown Art Association promotes local art with the continuation of winter bazaar sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The winter bazaar is continuing through December at the Morgantown Art Association.

Everything is marked under $100 and represents art from all over the state of West Virginia. This is the fifth annual winter bazaar sale—the MAA’s hours at Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“My goal is, I want to showcase West Virginia, not only just our little art gallery. We have phenomenal artists in this area, and most of our people are retired people who have taken this up as almost a second vocation. So, it’s really a good way to get their art out here, and it’s amazing how good they are,” said Susan Witt, an artist and the gallery’s manager.

Some pieces from the gallery:

