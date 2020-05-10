Morgantown artist discusses effects of COVID-19 pandemic on local art

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many conventions and art shows have been canceled due to the pandemic, leaving many local artists struggling to make ends meet.

Local artists like Elisha Rush, who is based out of Morgantown, gains a lot of her commissions from events like these.

She explained that when COVID started to hit the state and surrounding areas, many of her prescheduled shows started to fall through. This also included the money that she had put into being able to attend these events.

“I just bought a new banner for my table, a new table, new prints.” Rush explained.

She stated that this has been the factor for other local artists that she knows as well, that they have had to turn to solely online commissions.

Rush emphasized now, more than ever, it is important that people support local artists and their artwork.

“Share your favorite local artist’s work, it means so much,” Rush described. “If you want to purchase things from them, almost all of the artists I know are still selling either through Etsy or their personal websites.”

Rush explained that just sharing artists content online will help boost their sales and is the best way show support during these unexpected times.

She added that it’s not only local freelance artists that are struggling, art non-profits and studios are struggling to keep afloat as well. Rush said that reaching out to those outlets, seeing how one can get involved or donate, will help keep programs thriving for when things slowly return to normal.

Those who would like to support Rush’s art, can do so by visiting her website, Instagram or Facebook pages and Etsy site.