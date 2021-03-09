Morgantown City Clerk addresses need for poll workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The search for poll workers to work the April 27 Municipal Election is ongoing. But in order to finish that search, City Clerk Christine Wade said the public needs to step up.

That’s because there are nine precincts in the city that need four poll workers each. Those 36 positions have been filled, but the city still needs to find alternates. Alternates, like poll workers, have to be at least 18-years-old and a registered voter.

“We have a list of alternates that we want to keep on hand in case incidents may happen,” Wade said. “Someone may end up sick and not be able to attend, so we like to have a list of about 15-20 alternates.”

Morgantown Municipal Building entrance

The city clerk said there is no state code guiding Morgantown’s efforts, it’s just the city doing what it thinks is best. The idea is to have a good cushion of poll workers.

However, that is proving to be difficult because all polls must be staffed by individuals with more than one political affiliation.

“They must be a mix of political parties, o that’s something that we need to manage too,” Wade said. “We can’t have four democrats or four Republicans. We have to have a mix of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, no parties within each precinct. Managing that and making sure that we also have enough of the alternates that are also a mix of political parties is something that we’re dealing with right now.”

The process of getting a good mix of alternates is going well, but slowly, the city clerk said. One or two people are trickling in every day, but that is not enough.

That is why Morgantown is making a big media push to let the public know about the incentives that come with being a poll worker. The most notable is that they are paid and not volunteers, as most people think.

“We have a training day, and it’s two hours, and each poll worker or alternate who attends, they receive $50 for that day,” Wade said. “And then, on Election Day, it’s another $150, so that’s an incentive, too, for someone who might need a little extra money.”

This year, the city has developed a virtual training platform to make the process more COVID-19 friendly. Also, the type of training has increased, with the inclusion of diversity training and other aspects.

Another incentive to become a poll worker, Wade said, is knowing that you are a critical part of protecting the electoral process.

“It’s a great opportunity, a civic opportunity for folks, for the younger generation to help administer and protect our democracy,” she said. “They can help make sure every eligible voter has a chance to vote.”

Wade said she has reached out to Morgantown High School (MHS) to bring a new generation into the fold.

MHS teachers are putting out the word to students and older who are interested.

Morgantown High School

“I know that there are some 18-year-olds, and they’re really excited about it, Wade said. “And that’s fantastic. We want the young folks in there; we want the folks that have been doing it for years to be able to teach them what they’ve experienced and what they’ve learned throughout the years.”

Wade said Morgantown is willing to take on anyone willing to put in the work and meets the requirements of being 18 and older, a registered voter, and willing to work Election Day.

“The city’s motto is we welcome all, so we want everyone who has an interest to come and help us have a good, safe, secure day of election.”

If you have any election related questions, please contact the City Clerk at 304-284-7434.

Municipal Election Timeline: