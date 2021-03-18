Morgantown City Council candidates come together to fight against housing insecurity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Morgantown City Council candidates came together on Thursday to speak about homelessness and home inequity in the community. The candidates are endorsed by West Virginia Can’t Wait.

The three spoke at Decker’s Creek on Thursday.

Brian Butcher, who is running for the 7th ward of Morgantown, Marly Ynigues (5th), and Ixya Vega (3rd), all spoke about their relationship to home inequity. All three have very different experiences with insecurity and homelessness. Together, they believe they can make a difference in the community.

“We’re each coming at it from a different angle and different skill set, but we all see a lot of things that could work better for Morgantown,” Ynigues said.

A Harvard study showed that nearly one in every five renters faces some insecurity. That can include struggling to pay rent or struggling to meet unreasonable demands from a landlord. College towns, in particular, can be susceptible to landlords taking advantage of students who do not know better. WV Can’t Wait hopes to help students who may not know their rights.

“I think a lot of people think they don’t have any rights when it comes to that; they just need to pay their rent and be held to whatever the landlord tells them they need to do,” Butcher said. “But they need to understand that there are a lot of rights that they have.”

To find out more about the candidates and West Virginia Can’t Wait, visit its website by clicking here.