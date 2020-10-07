Morgantown City Council discusses the upcoming election, trick-or-treat, and parking violations at meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgantown City Council held its meeting virtually Tuesday evening.

Council held a public hearing and passed the second reading of an ordinance providing for an election to consider an amendment to the city charter to establish the composition, eligibility, election, and terms of city council members for their nomination and elections. Also, the council approved an ordinance amending the city code to establish a parking violation fee of $20 for significantly delinquent fines.

“We have received a donation from our sister city Xuzhou, China. We received 20,000 disposable surgical masks, 500 medical isolation gowns, and 300 goggles to help the city of Morgantown with our response to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Emily Muzzarelli, Morgantown Interim City Manager.

Council members also spoke at length about trick-or-treating because of COVID-19. Much of the discussion focused on suggested safety precautions to take, such as wearing a COVID-19 approved face covering, and those participants do so in small groups.

“I think people should be innovative in how they separate themselves from the trick-or-treaters and still convey the candy,” said Jenny Selin, Council Member of the Fourth Ward of Morgantown.

Morgantown City Council said they would be hosting in trick-or-treating on October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The city explained that group restrictions in the city remain in place to comply with the city code.