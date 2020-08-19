Morgantown City Council hears public comments on Diamond Village homeless encampment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council started its Tuesday evening meeting virtually with a discussion on COVID-19 and a homeless encampment called Diamond Village.

Council heard from the residents about the village during public comment of meeting. Many of those that spoke expressed concern that the camp has been a controversial topic because of the proposed removal of the encampments.

“We need to understand that an encampment to one is a home to others. We need to understand that the opioid crisis does not go away in the mist of this pandemic,” said Danielle Walker, (D) House of Delegates.

Residents of the Diamond Village encampments who spoke in opposition of the dismantling of the camp stated that they have done a lot of work with harm reduction within their community and the need to create a safe place to live.

Many of the residents of Diamond Village explained to city and other county officials have been working together with the residents to help find permanent and temporary housing solutions.

“We have several designated dog parks in this area, but we don’t have a designated place for people like Diamond Village, for people who might fall outside the boundaries of what traditional housing models might look like,” said Joy Carr, a resident of Morgantown.

Some of the publicly stated in the public comments of the meeting that they have built a strong sense of camaraderie with other camp residents and that relocation would be more harmful to their livelihood as they depend on one another.

Monongalia County Health Department officials stated that there is a risk of unsanitary conditions of those utilizing the camp, even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The encampment down there as long as we can have some compliance obviously that is what discussion is about, and I’ve been on a committee with this and this you know this has been with us for several months, this encampment. What we would like to see is some resolution obviously,” said Joseph Lawson, a representative of the Monongalia Health Department.

Also, the Monongalia Health Department explained if someone would like to maintain a camp with some form of management that would fill the needs of the health department to help the residents of Diamond Village, that would be encouraged. Health officials said they would like to move forward with a solution in a short period of time.