Morgantown City Council selects Kim Haws as its next City Manager

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council will vote at its Wednesday, November 4, regular meeting on the appointment and employment agreement for Kim Haws as City Manager.

“We are thrilled about the outcome of this search,” said Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. “Kim rose to the top of an extremely competitive pool of applicants. He is a strong, experienced leader who will bring an open, collaborative, and proactive approach to the management of our city. Kim understands the unique challenges and opportunities of municipalities in West Virginia. His experience with impactful economic development projects will help us realize our redevelopment and development opportunities downtown, along the riverfront, and at the airport. He has experience guiding downtown revitalization initiatives and significant municipal recreation improvements. Kim has a strong record of managing change and growth and will share the city’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all in our community.”

Haws most recently served as City Manager in Bridgeport, West Virginia for 20 years. Before that, Haws was the City Manager for the City of East Palestine, Ohio, and the City Manager for the City of St. Johns, Arizona. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in counseling from Northern Arizona University.

“The opportunity to serve as Morgantown City Manager is an honor and privilege. I look forward to serving the city and the people of Morgantown,” said Haws. “There is a very positive energy and outlook that makes the community vibrant and exciting.”

The selection comes after a national search, which garnered more than 100 applicants. Finalists participated in an interview process that included multiple interviews with city council, an opportunity to meet and talk with the city’s department heads, and with a community stakeholder group.

The city has been well served under the leadership of Emily Muzzarelli, who served as Interim City Manager, and will return to her position as Assistant City Manager. Ms. Muzzarelli did not apply for the position.

“Emily has done a tremendous job leading us through an extremely challenging time for our city,” said Mayor Dulaney. “We thank her for her outstanding service to Morgantown. We would also like to thank our city’s department heads and all city employees for their persistence, patience, and great work as we go through this leadership transition.”

Mr. Haws will begin his new role on or about Dec. 4.