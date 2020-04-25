Morgantown drag queens donate masks for charity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown drag queens Paul Liller–also known as Dimitria Blackwell–and Robin Hearts-Love are using their sewing talents to create masks for charity. It’s called Mask for Mask, and the masks are $7 each, but for each mask sold, the duo is making another mask to donate. Liller said the idea started when Robin ordered some masks and was unhappy with the quality.

Courtesy: Robin Hearts-Love

“I said, ‘Girl, I have a little bit of fabric. We could have made you one.’ So she comes over and we make a mask for her. We found out, hey, we can do this,” said Liller. “And so I contacted my mom who works for the health department in Garrett County and checked with her to see what the CDC was recommending for these masks.”

Liller said the masks have been a big hit so far. He estimates that they’ve donated more than 200 masks already to the Bartlett House, the Friendship House, HIV caregivers and patients, local domestic violence shelters, and other families in need.

“This gives us the unique ability to offer our talents in a way that we normally wouldn’t. We already have the machines and since we can’t entertain the masses, we can keep the masses safe, or at least try.” Paul Liller

Historically, drag queens are known for raising money during hard times, usually by doing fundraising shows. Liller and Hearts-Love said this is their way of giving back during this hard time.

Courtesy: Paul Liller

“Normally this would be the time, if we could gather, that we would be out on a stage doing a show to raise money to help people provide PPE,” added Hearts-Love, “That’s just not an option, so we have to take it in a different direction now.”

The masks are 100% cotton and sewed together for strength. They come in three different sizes–toddler, child and adult size.

“We wanted to be able to offer something that wouldn’t fall apart through massive washing,” explained Liller, “so we’re doing homeless shelters, for example, the Bartlett House, they have the capability of washing them if we provide these masks to people, so rather than having something that is disposable or one-time use, they’re able to get a lot more wear and tear out of them.”

Liller said those who want to order a mask, to contact them on their Facebook page, Mask for Mask, so that they can tel what patterns are available. People can also go to their website for contact information.

“Right now, we’re still on same-day turnaround. As long as you get ahold of us before 5 p.m., we can have it done that day for you,” said Liller, “As long as it’s not a very large order.”