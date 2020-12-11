Morgantown Fire Department provides winter and holiday fire safety tips

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department wants everyone to have a happy and safe holiday season, so it has issued some tips.

According to a city release, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) says half of home heating fires occur during December, January, and February. The fire department asks that everyone works toward reducing the risk of winter fires by following these safety tips:

Candles – December is the peak time of year for home candle fires, the top two days for home candle fires are Christmas Eve and Christmas. Each year between 2013-2017, an average of 7,900 home candle fires were reported each year. Be sure to:

Keep candles 12 inches away from anything that is flammable

Never leave a burning candle unattended

Holiday decorating -While holiday decorations are fun, it is important to ensure they are safe. Be sure to:

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Replace any string lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect

Use clips instead of nails to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged

Keep decorations away from windows and doors

Portable space heaters – Many people use portable space heaters to stay warm. Though they are convenient, space heaters can also bring fire hazards to clothing, furniture, curtains, and other household items. Be sure to:

Turn off portable heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep

Plug space heaters directly into the wall. Do not use an extension cord

Plug only one space heater into an outlet at a time

Use space heaters with an automatic shut-off feature

Fireplaces and wood stoves – Wood burning stoves and fireplaces offer warmth and comfort, but can also pose a safety risk. Be sure to:

Install wood stoves according to manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional install the unit

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from your fireplace or woodstove

Make sure your fireplace has a screen to stop sparks flying into the room

Dispose of ashes in a metal container

Additional fire safety tips:

Test smoke alarms at least once a month to make sure they are working

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month

Never use an oven to heat your home

For additional information on how to stay safe this holiday and winter, the fire department recommends visiting the visit the NFPA website.