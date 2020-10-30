Morgantown Fire Department recommends home safety tips to go along with Daylight Saving Time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks will fall back an hour for Daylight Saving Time, and there are some safety tips the Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) is recommending to go along with the changing of the clocks.

Lt. John Moore of the MFD said to take advantage of changing the batteries in smoke detectors. He said to do the same thing in the spring when clocks spring forward by an hour. He also said as winter approaches; households should check their furnace filters to make sure they are clean and don’t need replacing.

“Without checking your filters, I mean obviously you’re just causing problems to the equipment, which can cause it to overheat, which can cause problems and turn into fires,” Moore said.

South Side Station, where Moore works

If a home is fitted with a carbon monoxide detector, Moore recommends checking to see that it’s working properly. If a home is fitted with a malfunctioning detector or does not have one, he said to look out for flu-like symptoms and be aware that it could be dangerous.

“You want to make sure that the detector is working because it’s kind of a silent killer,” Moore said. “If you have any flu-like symptoms, you want to get out of the house, get some fresh air, and again, call us to come. We have detectors to make sure there are any leaks, any problems with what’s going on with the house.”