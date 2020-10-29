Morgantown Fire Department responds to downtown structure fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Fire officials responded to a structure in downtown Morgantown on Thursday.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, first responders with the Morgantown Fire Department were alerted to reports of a working fire at the intersection of Spruce and Pleasant Streets at approximately 5:30 p.m.

At this time there is no word about the amount of damage that was caused or what started the fire.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.