Morgantown Fire Department responds to multiple fires

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department announced in a press release that they responded to multiple fires on Thursday, September 24.

According to a release from fire officials, at 10:17 a.m. the fire department responded to the report of an unknown type fire along the Rail-Trail, below the 4th Street intersection in the Seneca area of Morgantown.

Officials said that when they arrived at 101 4th Street, firefighters discovered a large pile of tires and a portion of an old semi-trailer which contained wood, burning in a vacant lot next to the river. Firefighters explained that they quickly extinguished the fire.

Officers from the department’s Fire Marshal’s division conducted a preliminary investigation to determine the cause. There was no monetary loss associated with the fire. The property is owned by Morgantown Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Later the same day, firefighters were alerted to a report of a structure fire in the building located at the corner of Walnut and Spruce Street, according to the release.

Shortly after the initial call, the department was notified of a fire alarm at 245 Walnut Street. Upon investigation, firefighters directed to the kitchen area of Hoot & Howl, located at 245 Walnut Street, where a kitchen fire had occurred.

The fire, which was contained to a pan on the stove, was quenched by the automatic extinguishing system within the cooking area. The damage was estimated at less than $50. The business was able to re-open following the incident.