Morgantown Fire Department responds to structure fire on Pearl Avenue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Emergency officials responded to a structure fire on Pearl Avenue in Morgantown on November 19.

According to officials, at approximately 1:26 p.m. the Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a 2nd alarm structure fire at 528 Pearl Avenue, a three-story, two-unit rental house.

Officials explained a worker on the roof of the house noticed the smoke and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a third-floor window frame. The fire was quickly brought under control within 10 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damages and no injuries were reported.

Officials explained that workers were painting and making minor repairs to the exterior of the home for several weeks. Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was accidental and started between a piece of metal flashing and exterior window trim.