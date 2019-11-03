Morgantown group holds model train open house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society hosted an open house Sunday afternoon to show their work to the community.

The group set up several model train displays and held raffles to raise money for future activities.

The society says they are always looking for new members who are interested in learning more about trains and railroads in general.

“Everybody likes trains. Not everybody understands them, but everybody likes trains and when they get a chance to actually look at them and learn a little bit about them, I think there’s a big need for that,” said member Gary Deavers.

The historical society will hold another open house event on December 14th and 15th.