Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Morgantown hosts 7th Annual Tattoo Expo

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place hosted the 7th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo.

Tattoo artists gather from West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania to share styles and improve their work.

“I think it was a good opportunity to bring tattoo shops from northern West Virginia along with us from Southern West Virginia together for an event to kind of show everybody what’s possible out there with different styles and there’s folks from all over the nation that come to this so it’s an opportunity for people here to get tattooed by somebody they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to get tattooed by,” said Nick Quinn, owner of Gilded Age Tattoo Studio.

The three day event houses hundreds of tattoo enthusiasts, giving artists the chance to showcase some of their best work.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories