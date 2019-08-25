Morgantown hosts 7th Annual Tattoo Expo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place hosted the 7th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo.

Tattoo artists gather from West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania to share styles and improve their work.

“I think it was a good opportunity to bring tattoo shops from northern West Virginia along with us from Southern West Virginia together for an event to kind of show everybody what’s possible out there with different styles and there’s folks from all over the nation that come to this so it’s an opportunity for people here to get tattooed by somebody they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to get tattooed by,” said Nick Quinn, owner of Gilded Age Tattoo Studio.

The three day event houses hundreds of tattoo enthusiasts, giving artists the chance to showcase some of their best work.