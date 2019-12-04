Morgantown Human Rights Commission presents annual advocacy awards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Human Rights Commission presented two awards at the Morgantown City Council meeting, Tuesday evening.

Each year the commission chooses an individual and an organization to recognize their outstanding leadership in the advocacy/support for human rights within their community.

“We try to pick someone within our community, especially Morgantown. So, Danielle is a part of our community and she is a fierce advocate for the people who are minorities in our community. Then, we chose the ‘Innocence Project’ because they do try to get inmates who have a good case of innocence out of jail,” said Jacob Powers, Morgantown Human Rights Commission Chair.

This year, the Morgantown Human Rights Commission chose Delegate Danielle Walker and the ‘West Virginia Innocence Project’ at WVU Law.