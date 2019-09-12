Morgantown LGBTQ+ community takes step forward with a Pride Crosswalk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday evening, Morgantown Pride announced that their Pride Crosswalk had been installed and stands as a symbol of acceptance in the community.

A ribbon cutting was held for the dedication of the cross walk that is located on the corner of Green Street and White Avenue in the South Park community.

Morgantown Pride stated they would like to thank the City of Morgantown and the city council members for making the dream of the Pride Crosswalk a reality.

“To make a crosswalk rainbow not only represents people being able to safely cross the street, but it represents people of all kinds being able to walk in our community,” said Alex Miller, Secretary of Morgantown Pride.

“We have a very active group that suggested a very good idea that wanted to display a concept that the city has already bought into. And that is the idea of being a very inclusive community, a welcoming community, and I hope this will express that,” said Bill Kawecki, Mayor of the City of Morgantown.

The dedication ceremony included guest speakers Delegate Danielle Walker and Council Member Barry Wendell. A small celebration followed the dedication with dinner at Table 9 restaurant.