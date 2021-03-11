Morgantown looks to fill empty City Council seat after City Councilman resigns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Often, when someone leaves, it can be a hard and lengthy process to replace them. But, the city is hoping that isn’t the case with filling Councilman Zackery Cruze’s Third Ward seat.

Cruze resigned on March 5, 2021, and it cannot be left open, City Clerk Christine Wade said.

“We need to fill the remainder of his term, which ends on June 30, 2021,” Wade said. “What Council has decided to do is open some period for registered voters, people who are eligible, that live in the Third Ward, to send a notification to the City Clerk’s Office with their interest.”

To apply, you can fill out an online form or call the City Clerk’s Office. No matter how they apply, applicants will need to provide their name, address, contact information, and some other basic information.

Applications are due March 18 and there have been zero applicants thus far.

“We will gather those applications if we receive any,” Wade said. “As of right now, we don’t have anything. We’ll gather those on the 18th, give them to Council, and Council will review them.”

Ultimately, it will be up to the city council to decide who gets the seat. The plan is to hold a special meeting on March 23 and interview each candidate separately.

Morgantown Municipal Building, home of City Council and the City Clerk

Once that’s done, during a regular session, Council will appoint someone to take the vacancy. This is the best-case scenario.

“If we don’t fill that seat within 30 days, then we have to have a special election,” Wade said.

The special election would be for the one open seat and that could get expensive quickly. That is why the city clerk is hoping that people step up and apply.

“It cost more money for the city to have a special election because it’s just like our regular election,” Wade said. “It’s a full-fledged election just for one seat. Again, I don’t mean to say ‘just’ because it is important. But it’s quicker this way. We get someone in there, they’re able to immediately take their seat there as a council member and contribute immediately.”

Again, if you are interested in applying, you can do so online, or call the Morgantown City Clerk’s office: 304-284-7434.

“You can call, provide the necessary information,” Wade said. “We will forward that to Council. I know that if they wanted to submit a resume, that’s always helpful and recommended. That way Council gets to know who they are and learn about them before the interview takes place. But yes, they can absolutely call into our office and provide that information over the phone, if they would like.”