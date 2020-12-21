Morgantown man charged after using threats and violence to force a woman to have sexual intercourse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after using threats and violence to force a woman to have sexual intercourse, officers said.

Christian Alicea

On December 18, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were informed of an incident where a man “used physical violence and the threat of physical violence” against a woman to “force her to have sexual intercourse,” according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint stated that Christian Alicea, 19, of Morgantown, did, during the incident, place the woman “in a headlock without her consent,” officers said.

Officers later observed bruises around the victim’s neck “consistent with being strangled,” according to the complaint.

Alicea is being charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

