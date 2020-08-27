Morgantown man chases off 4 individuals who broke into his home and began to threaten him

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man used a baseball bat to chase off four individuals who broke into his home and began to threaten him, deputies said.

On August 26, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Chloe Lane in Morgantown, in reference to a report of a disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller told officers that his home had been broken into by four individuals wearing bandannas over their faces and that, “the individuals threatened his life over his girlfriend and were breaking items inside the house,” deputies said.

William Belt

The victim was able to chase the individuals out of his home with a baseball bat and followed one of them down Summer School Road, when a WVU police officer who had been on his way home detained the victim and the individual, according to the complaint.

Deputies were able to identify the individual as William Belt, 37, of Morgantown, who “admitted to being at the scene but did not admit to going inside or breaking anything,” deputies said.

In Belt’s pocket, deputies were able to find a black bandanna and the victim was able to identify Belt as one of the individuals who broke into his home; when deputies observed the inside of the victim’s home, they “observed broken glass and turned over household items consistent with disturbance,” according to the complaint.

Belt has been charged with nighttime burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.