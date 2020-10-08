Morgantown man leads deputies on a high-speed chase, striking multiple vehicles and nearly hitting pedestrians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man lead deputies on a high-speed chase through Morgantown, hitting multiple vehicles and almost striking pedestrians before fleeing on foot.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Monongalia Sheriff’s Department observed a maroon Toyota Corolla driving in the opposite lane of traffic on West Run Road. The deputy then turned on his emergency lights and sirens right before the intersection of Riddle and West Run.

Hayden Hilling

According to the complaint, the driver, later identified as Hayden Hilling, 19, of Morgantown, then immediately accelerated and continued down West Run towards Van Voorhis before turning on Van Voorhis towards town.

Hilling was passing other vehicles in the opposite lane of traffic at speeds exceeding 90 mph, deputies said. Hilling then proceeded onto University Avenue at speeds of 50 mph, striking a vehicle near the intersection of 8th street while throwing unknown objects out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Hilling continued on Univerity Avenue, going by the Mountainlair, almost colliding with pedestrians and a vehicle by driving on the side walk with speeds exceeding 60 mph, the criminal complaint explained.

Then, Hilling got onto Dorsey Avenue passing multiple vehicles in the opposite lane of traffic and forcing cars off the roadway, almost causing several more accidents. When they turned onto Dorsey Lane, they struck another vehicle before hitting a guardrail. Hilling then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot through the Majorie Gardens into Blue Grass Village.

The Morgantown Police Department located Hilling near Mississippi Street. Hilling was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.