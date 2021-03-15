Morgantown man sentenced to federal prison for role in heroin ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Morgantown man, Monday, to more than four years for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Kyle Martin

Kyle Martin, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin” in November 2020. Martin admitted to having heroin in November 2019 in Monongalia County. He was indicted along with 15 other people from Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, in September 2020.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated.