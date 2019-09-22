Morgantown Marathon races into its 5th annual year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Marathon was held all throughout the city Sunday morning, with approximately 1,000 racers participating.

Runners had the option to participate in three races, the Tour Morgantown Full Marathon, Mon Health Half Marathon, and the Mylan Mountain Mama 8k.

“All the proceeds from the race go to benefit, Operation Welcome Home. We’ve been able to donate almost $200,000 in the past five years to Operation Welcome Home to support that organization that is a job services organization to our veterans. It’s almost put 500 veterans back to full-time work in the past seven years since it’s been in existence,” said Jamie Summerlin, race director.

Over the course of five years, the Morgantown Marathon has hosted runner from 12 different countries and all 50 states.

