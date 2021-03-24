Morgantown Municipal Airport breaks ground at runway extension and I-68 Commerce Park sites

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After 10 years of hoping and wishing, city, county, and state officials, among others, finally, gathered on Wednesday morning to break ground on the Morgantown Municipal Airport Runway Extension Project.

Mayor Dulaney making the first dig







“I’m very excited,” Monongalia Co. Commission President Sean Sikora said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of the I-68 Commerce Park, which is being built in conjunction. In fact, dirt from the I-68 site will be used to build the 1,001 ft. runway extension that is slated to take about five years to complete. Many of the ceremony’s speakers, including Mayor Ron Dulaney, highlighted this fact and their excitement.

“This is amazing,” Dulaney said. “We’re so fortunate that this came to fruition. There’s been a lot of effort and commitment and hard work along the way, a few setbacks, but we’re really happy that it’s happening today.”

The setbacks Dulaney referred to were ostensibly endless and included difficulties finding funding and approval from the federal government. But, all of those issues were resolved, in large part, due to the work of West Virginia lawmakers.

Sikora speaking during ground breaking ceremony

Sikora, president of the Monongalia Co. Commission, spoke during the ceremony and thanked West Virginia’s U.S. representatives who he said helped overcome issues with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I want to send a lot of thanks out to Sen. Capito and Sen. Manchin because they got together and wrote a letter to the FAA,” he said. “And they finally got the FAA to approve our benefit-cost analysis and our environmental assessment, which was the thing that we had been working on for three years to get that approved. And once that was approved, then we can start planning for the actual runway extension. A lot of thanks to them, to the FAA here in Beckley, Matt DiGiulian. The Beckley office is really great to work with.”

Sikora said there were so many people to thank he could not possibly list all of them.

Future site of I-68 Commerce Park

A major catalyst in making the project successful, he said, was the Monongalia Co. Development Authority, which he sits on. He said the runway extension project and I-68 Commerce Park have been their main focus.

“This has been our main project,” Sikora said. “And it really had been floundering for a host of reasons. It’s a very complex project and it just hasn’t been moving. But in the last couple of years, we finally got approval from the FAA to move forward and there has been a lot of positive changes in terms of the relationship between the city and the county in working together on this project.”

The bond the commission president described is one that Morgantown’s Mayor brought up repeatedly.

“We couldn’t do this alone as a city,” Dulaney said. “This really required the work on the Mon County Development Authority in collaboration with the county commission, certainly, the federal support that we have gotten from our U.S. representatives has helped us jump-start this for us. WVU has been a great partner, the governor’s officer — we’ve been fortunate to have so much support.”

Vrabel speaking during ceremony

Jonathon Vrabel, the airport director, said he was happy and pleased to see all the necessary entities putting aside their differences and egos to work on a project that will economically improve Morgantown, Monongalia Co. and the surrounding areas.

The site of the project is both county and city land, so collaboration was a must, he said.

“If it wasn’t for all of us working together, this wouldn’t happen,” Vrabel said. “Our land is continuous to each other. We’re sharing resources and making it work.”

He, too, said he was appreciative of the federal government’s help and the work of West Virginia’s U.S. representatives.

He said he was “extremely appreciative” of the $7 million grant from the FAA and the CARES Act funding that allowed Morgantown to match the grant.

Construction site

“I am extremely happy,” Vrabel said. “This has been a project a long time in the making and today marks the final movement of that. We can, finally, look back and say ‘we finally got here and we’re finding a way to make this project move forward’.”

Vrabel said phase one of the project is still anticipated to be complete by the end of 2021.

“One thing that you will see at the very end, is you will see very first part of the embankment being built for the runway,” Vrabel said. “Actually, we will be starting with the parallel taxiway first, so you will have a lift there with the foundation in place. Future projects will start expanding that foundation for the runway itself.”

All in all, there will be three phases:

The second is slated to begin in the fall of 2021

Finally, phase three is planned to begin in spring/summer of 2022

The estimated total project cost is $40 million over an anticipated five-year period.