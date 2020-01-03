Morgantown native returns to serve as Monongah’s Police Chief

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new law enforcement officer with big city experience is coming home to focus on small town work.

Morgantown Native Ian Bailey began serving as Monongah’s Police Chief on December 9. Bailey started his career by spending eight years in military law enforcement with the Air Force.

He then spent three years as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana. He said that the best part of being in a small town is developing relationships with its people.

“I like the ability to interact with my people, the people around me. That’s the best way to put it,” said Bailey. “Too much red tape when it comes to big stuff like federal or anything like that, State Police. It’s always, you don’t get to know anybody and that’s not policing. Policing is really getting to know your citizens, your people, the people you live with, the people you work with.”

Bailey said that he will immediately work to tackle the drug epidemic in town along with addressing the many dilapidated houses through code enforcement.