Morgantown Police arrest suspect following escape and theft of ambulance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police arrested a suspect following an incident that occurred on of the escape and theft of an ambulance Friday.

According to the release, at approximately 2:25 p.m. on September 20, 2019, Officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a stolen ambulance last seen headed towards WV 705 from Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The Morgantown Police Department said that officers responded to the area and a suspect was described as wearing an orange jump suit and handcuffed. A short while later officers were advised that the suspect wrecked the ambulance near Chateau Royale and was last seen running up the hill from Don Nehlen Drive, said Officials.

According to the release, A Morgantown Police Department K-9 Officer arrived on scene and followed into the area the suspect was last observed. The suspect was found at the 2700 building of Chateau Royal attempting to break into an apartment. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident and was transported back to Ruby Memorial Hospital for examination.

Officers said that continued the investigation into the events and found that the suspect was in the custody of the WV Department of Corrections North Central Regional Jail and was transported along with 3 other inmates to Monongalia County for Court. One inmate was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment while the other inmates were transported to their hearings. Upon returning to Ruby Memorial to retrieve the inmate from treatment and return him to NCRJ, the suspect was able to escape the prisoner transport van and found an ambulance from Fayette County WV unsecured. The suspect stole the ambulance in an attempt to escape custody and drove away from the scene. In the process of making his escape, the suspect collided with a Star City Ambulance, several cars, fixed objects in the area and finally crashed into the utility pole, according to the release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officials said that supervisory personnel from the Department of Corrections are in route to the incident at this time and will take custody of the remaining prisoners and return them to their facilities.

The release states that officers are continuing to work with other agencies to complete appropriate reports and make appropriate charges because this incident occurred both in and out of the Municipal City limits of Morgantown.

Martisko

Craig Allen Martisko, 45, of Granville WV, is currently undergoing evaluation at Ruby Memorial Hospital and is pending numerous charges.

The release stated that no one was injured as a result of this incident. The amount of property damaged is still being determined.