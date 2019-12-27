Morgantown police chief gives advice on how to avoid thieves and burglaries during the holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With the holidays, comes new gifts, toys and gadgets. However, these can often attract the eyes of thieves and burglars. So police with the Morgantown Police Department are giving tips on how to remain vigilant.

The chief of the department, Ed Preston, said there is a spike in home burglaries and general theft during the holiday season because people buy new items and/or go on vacations, leaving their homes empty.

“Most victims of crime are victims because they are victims of opportunity so don’t give the bad guys the opportunity to get your stuff,” Preston said. “Another thing that we highly recommend is that taking photographs of things like jewelry that are very distinctive and keeping them in a separate location, recording the serial numbers of your items and keeping them in a separate location, either at a friend’s house or at a relative’s house, safe deposit box.”

Preston said it would be unwise to record the serial number of the device on the device because when you lose one, you lose the other. Another strategy he recommends is engraving items with either your name or driver’s license number.

A driver’s license is very effective because even, in the worst-case scenario, if your item is found years after it is stolen it can be returned to you because most people keep their license records up to date.

One thing that many people do that is unadvisable, he said, is leaving their delivery boxes on the curb, exposed. He said this type of behavior can let burglars know that there are items of value in your home and entice them.

“It’s an advertisement, so break your boxes down, enclose them in trash bags so they are not readily viewable from the street or take them to the recycling drop off center if you have them in your community,” Preston said. “That’s another good strategy, so as to not put the advertisement in front of your house, take it to the recycling center and drop it off that way.”

As for those who go away for the holidays, Preston recommends having a plan to have your home regularly checked by someone you know or a local police department.

He said you should have someone stop by to collect your mail or tell the post office to hold it while you’re gone. Furthermore, Preston said to now allow fliers and circulars to pile up on your porch because that can be a dead giveaway to thieves that you are away and that your home is vulnerable.