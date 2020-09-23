Morgantown Police Department investigating shooting incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident from Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 2:47 on Sept. 23, when officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Pietro Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of 325 Pennsylvania Avenue with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release. The man was unresponsive but had a pulse. First responding officers administered first aid to the man until EMS personnel arrived on scene. Police said the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officers are attempting to locate a silver-colored Infiniti G35 in connection with the shooting. According to police, anyone who encounters a vehicle matching this description should call 911, but should not approach or make contact with the driver.

Anyone with information can contact the MPD Detectives Unit at 304-284-7454, or can call the Morgantown Police Department TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

Trending Stories