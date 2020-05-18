Morgantown police looking for car and driver who ran into downtown storefront

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Morgantown Police officers were called to Walnut Street for a report of a car bumper laying on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and found what appeared to be a vehicle accident where a vehicle went into the Hoot and Howl shop located at the corner of Walnut and Spruce streets, according to a news release.

Damage to Hoot and Howl

The Morgantown Fire Department also responded to the scene and secured the building. Officers have been in contact with the shop’s owner and continue to collect evidence, investigators said.

The vehicle is registered as a rental vehicle and is identified as a silver Nissan with a Virginia license plate number UTB7824. The vehicle will have significant damage to the front end and is missing the front bumper entirely, officers said.

Officers are following up on locating the suspected driver and vehicle. The case is still under

investigation and will be updated when additional information becomes available, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Morgantown Police

Department at 304-284-7522.