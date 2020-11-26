Morgantown Running hosts 5k Turkey Trot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some families started off their Thanksgiving Day with a 5k Run in Morgantown.

Morgantown Running held its 8th annual 5k Turkey Trot plus their kids 800 Meter MedExpress Turkey Fun Run.

The Thanksgiving morning started with two waves of the kid’s 800-meter Fun Run and two laps around the track. After that was the big 5k race that started on the WVU Track, then down the hill towards Star City, then onto Mon River Trail, finishing at the Morgantown Running/Seneca center.

More than 250 people participated. Director Heather Cleary stated this is the least amount of people she’s seen participate since the trot began.

“Normally we have anywhere from six to 700. So, the numbers are down, understandable,” said Cleary. We were able to do everything as safe as possible and I think you know everyone had a great experience.”

Cleary said she enjoys watching the families participate together.

“We do this for our community and we like to be known as that store that’s helpful and here for our runners,” said Cleary.

Every kid who participated received a medal and all runners received a pair of Turkey Trot socks.