Morgantown snake yet to be located, could still be in area

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Wednesday, June 26, the owner of the Morgantown snake that escaped about a month ago in the Sabraton area was arrested and charged with allowing an animal to run at large.

This was 19 year old Shane Stevens.

The snake has yet to be located though.

The owner of Morgantown’s Exotic Jungle said the snake is most likely still in the area and was probably dormant through the cold spells.

Now that it is heating up, he may be on the move.

“We’ll keep an eye out, and with the weather getting warmer, we’ll probably, at least I will, start looking. I used to live at the top of that mountain, so I’ve called all of my neigbors and they’re going to be watching out, and they’ve got my number. So if anything looks suspicious. They’ve got chickens, and cats, and dogs, so I’ve told them to please keep them in,” said Emily Sanders, owner of the Exotic Jungle.

If you encounter the snake, police ask you to call 911 immediately.