Morgantown starts new campaign and contest to encourage wearing masks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Health and Wellness Commission, along with several local businesses, have started a campaign to encourage Morgantown residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign comes as cases of COVID-19 in Monongalia County continue to surge. According to a press release from the City, the Masks4Morgantown Campaign started Tuesday, July 21 and will continue through Friday, July 31.

To enter the contest, participants must post a photo of themselves wearing their favorite mask or face covering, the release stated. The picture caption should contain participants’ age and the hashtag #Masks4Morgantown. The picture may be posted to the Health and Wellness Commission’s Facebook page at LiveWell Morgantown, or on Instagram by tagging the Commission at livewellmorgantown.

“We want to spread awareness of how important it is that each of us, as citizens, do our part to help slow the spread of this virus in our community,” Health and Wellness Commission Chair Hannah Keyser said in the release.

The release states that two winners will be chosen in the following age categories:

0-6

7-12

13-18

19-35

36-60

61+.

Winners will receive prizes from campaign sponsors including Dockside, Crab Shack Caribba, Get Fit Juices and Shakes, Scorers, Star City Nutrition, Danielle Bakes Cakes, and more. The release also states that winners will be selected by the Health and Wellness Commission and Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney.

“We look forward to seeing everyone’s wonderful masks,” Keyser said in the release.