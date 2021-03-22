Morgantown to receive more than $10 million from federal COVID relief bill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The most recent $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 stimulus bill signed by President Biden means that millions of dollars could soon be arriving in the city.

Morgantown’s Municipal Building, home of City Administration

The municipality is expected to receive roughly $10.65 million, which should be received in two installments. The first installment is anticipated within 60 days of President Biden’s signing of the bill. However, Morgantown’s Communications Director Andrew Stacy said funds had not been allocated as of right now.

A decision has not yet been made as to how the new COVID relief funds will be spent. City administration only recently learned of the funding amount it is expected to receive. As you know, the legislation dictates what the funds can be used for. The city administration is reviewing the legislation to determine how the funds can be used to maximize its benefit to our citizens. Andrew Stacy – Communications Director

Similarly, the other nearby municipalities will benefit from this stimulus bill:

Westover -$1.74 million

Granville $1.31 million

Star City $810,000

Blacksville $70,000

Municipal Building on Spruce St.

Monongalia Co., where Morgantown is located, and these other municipalities are located, is slated to receive $20.48 million. All in all, the county could see more than $35 million injected into the local economy.

The funding does come with some limitations. For example, it cannot be used for filling budget gaps unrelated to COVID-19, nor can it be used to support pensions.

That still leaves a lot of wiggle room for all parties receiving funding. They can fund emergency management services, improve access to broadband internet and local food pantries and shelters.