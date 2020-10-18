Morgantown Walk to End Alzheimer’s cruise-in raise funds for research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown hosted its Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday at the Mountaineer Mall along with a car cruise-in.

Representatives from the Morgantown Walk to End Alzheimer’s said the walk is near and dear to their hearts, because they have personally been affected having family members suffer from the disease.

Also, representatives explained with the COVID-19 global pandemic, folks suffering from Alzheimer’s have been greatly impacted because of the isolation.

“The cruise-in for a cure, that’s the whole point there, you know. It’s individuals who have the cars coming here to support an awesome cause, and the cause being Alzheimer’s. Because it affects everybody directly or indirectly,” Monica Everly, Morgantown Walk to End Alzheimer’s representatives.

A donation for the cruise-in registration fee was accepted along with a 50/50 drawling that those proceeds going to the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center.

