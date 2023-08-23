MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A community rally concert is being held Wednesday night in support of West Virginia University students and staff affected by proposed program cuts and elimination.

According to a Facebook post, historic Morgantown bar 123 Pleasant Street is hosting the concert, which starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. The doors will be opening at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free for those who are 18 and older.

Wednesday’s performances will include:

Natural Rat

Lords of Lester

Haley and the Hardway

Tommy Thompson III

Chris Haddox

Walt Harms

Kaylee Boyce

Trevor Cooke

The picture that was shared along with the Facebook said that eliminating the proposed programs and substituting World Languages with language apps will affect students and their competitive edge when going into the job market.

The poster reads in part, “In light of these facts, we urge the administration of West Virginia University to reconsider their decision and preserve world languages, cultures, and linguistics as an integral part of the university curriculum. WVU students should be empowered with valuable language skills and ensure a brighter future for Appalachia. West Virginia deserves a flagship university that serves the needs of its people; no university worthy of the name would eliminate world language study.”

Photo of the concert rally newsletter. (Courtesy: 123 Pleasant Street Facebook)

The programs recommended for discontinuation at WVU will be officially voted on by the Board of Governors on Sept. 15.