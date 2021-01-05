Morgantown’s City Clerk prepares for 2021 municipal elections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 2021 is a municipal election year for the City of Morgantown, and its clerk is actively preparing.

Election day is April 27; voters will select city council members and decide whether to change council term limits from two-year concurrent terms to four-year staggered terms, according to a press release from the city. Christine Wade, the city clerk, said not much will be different this year other than new COVID-19 precautions.

“Things are pretty much the same except for due to COVID we’re trying to practice safe, you know, and keep our voters and our candidates safe,” Wade said. “We have — we have nominating petitions that we have been approved.”

In the past, candidates had to go door to door to get signatures in their ward to nominate them to run for a city seat. However, Wade said, due to COVID-19, in 2021, the city is allowing electronic signature collection.

The city has developed a little form that residents, voters can fill out themselves, Wade said.

“Typically, if the candidate did not go door to door, they could have a circulator, that’s someone that can go door to door for them,” Wade said. “Now, any voter, registered voter, can be their own circulator.”

Wade explained a form is available on the city clerk’s website with instructions on how to become an electronic circulator and information on other election details.

City Municipal Building, where Wade works

Again, all of this is in an effort to mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus in Morgantown.

“We want to make it as safe as possible,” Wade said.

Another effort being taken this year, Wade said, is allowing voters to know the best time to stop by the polls. This year, Morgantown hopes to give poll workers the ability to log into a system and enter information about how many people are at the polls.

Voters will be able to visit the city clerk’s website and see how busy everything is at their polling location.

“And so if they want to keep that distance on election day, they can just kind of keep an eye on that and go when they feel is the least busy,” Wade said.

Right now, two confirmed council members are running again. The city clerk said she hopes more interested candidates will file by the deadline. Below are all deadlines for 2021’s election.

Municipal Election Timeline:

Jan. 4 to Feb. 8 – Candidate Filing Period

Jan. 4 to Apr. 20 – Absentee Voting Applications Accepted

Mar. 2 – Drawing for Ballot Positions

Apr. 6 – Voter Registration Deadline

Apr. 14 to 24 – Early Voting

Apr. 27 – Election Day

Wade said her office will continue to work diligently until April 27 to ensure everything goes right.

“We’ve been working with the Secretary of State’s Office and our county clerk and other city clerks who have had elections since last March,” Wade said. “We’re just — we’re using the best practices for preparing for the election and trying to make as much as we can as safe as possible. So I just want people in our community to know that we care about them and that we want to make sure that we protect — we want to protect them from COVID, but we also want to have a great, successful election.”

For more information regarding the 2021 Municipal Election, visit Morgantown’s election page or contact the City Clerk’s office at 304-284-7439.