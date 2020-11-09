Morgantown’s Second Ward green space dedicated as Eaton Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A park dedication ceremony was held in the Second Ward area of Morgantown Sunday afternoon dedicating what the city is calling a pocket park in honor of Richard Eaton.

The Schaupp family purchased the property on the corner of Park and Morris Street from Eaton with the intent of having a green space park for community members to enjoy. The city says they are happy to enter into the private public partnership to help with the upkeep of the park.

“A lot of the children on this street are involved in sport, they play volleyball, badminton, soccer. We see them down here practicing, they chase each other around, they play games. I can’t tell you how many kids there are here now, it’s just amazing to me,” said Barbara Schaupp, property owner and Second Ward resident.

Schaupp explained that she enjoys her victorian neighborhood and having a pocket park for neighbors to use for events and recreation.

“When the Schaupp’s had a change to buy it [the park] and they have two grandchildren, Adelheid’s children, that needed a place to kick around. They were much more an advocate for the idea, then Barbara and Adelheid approached me it was something that we really encouraged,” said Second Ward council member Bill Kawecki

Kawecki said the City of Morgantown has always promoted the idea of pocket parks and green space throughout the neighborhoods. Small neighborhood association meetings have been held at the park in the Second Ward allowing for all to spread out due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.