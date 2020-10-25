Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department host trunk-or-treat

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department held its second annual trunk-or-treat for children and families in their community.

This year the event was moved indoors and turned into a more traditional trick-or-treat due to weather conditions.

Mount Clare Fire Chief Daniel Mcmemar stated that this is a way to get the community together in one location, and to keep everyone off the streets as best as possible with everything going on.

Some parents who brought their kids out, said their kids will also participate in regular trick-or-treating this year to despite COVID.

“We still want to get the kids out you know,” said parent Steven Hickman. “Being able to pass out candy from a little bit of a distance should be alright.”

Chief Mcmemar additionally added how they had a bigger turn out this year than they did last year.

“That tells a good portion on how our community is to come together for this great event for everybody,” Mcmemar stated.

Mount Clare Methodist Church was also in attendance serving hot dogs and hot chocolate.