MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Uber ride for 75 cents might nearly be impossible to come by. Not in Monongalia County though due to a partnership between Mountain Lion Transit Authority and the ride-sharing app.

“RideMon” is the new partnership between the two groups, which will provide a new way to transport people on a few different routes along Grafton Road and Mountain Heights. Those routes will be eliminated beginning March 13 due to the new service, which provided more frequent trips in that area.

“This new RideMon service has from the point someone asks for a ride until they get dropped off, our average trip time was 24 minutes,” Mountain Line CEO David Bruffy said. “It’s an amazing savings and increase in service and we can also travel to places that we previously couldn’t access.”

For people to access the service for certain routes, go on the Uber app, select Mountain Line and then a vehicle should show up on the app if one is in your area. It is currently limited in certain areas.

Even people without smartphones can use the service, all you need to do is call Mountain Line Transit Authority and they can set you up with a driver. There is also a van using the route that is wheelchair accessible.

“At this point, I believe we did identify all of the existing passenger problems,” Bruffy said. “I would encourage anyone who has a problem to contact us.”

Mountain Line encourages people to contact the mobility coordinator with any questions or comments at 304-286-3869.