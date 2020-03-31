Mountaineer BNI partnering with local businesses to feed healthcare workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Chapter of BNI is partnering up with Get Fit Juices & Shakes, The Crab Shack Caribba – Suncrest Town Center and the Cupcakerie to provide food for more than 400 employees at WVU Medicine, Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon Health.

Doctors, nurses, medical professionals and staff are working overtime during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray Glymph, who is the co-owner of Get Fit Juices & Shakes, is helping organize the GoFundMe and “Feeding Our Heroes” campaign. He said that all medical professionals are the real heroes and they are risking their lives to take care of us during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t want to just give them something simple as turkey sandwiches,” Glymph explained. “We wanted to give them something really good as a thank you for their service.”

On Monday, March 30, they were able to drop off more than 100 meals, cupcakes, & smoothies to the nurses and doctors at Mon Health, and will be dropping another 50 meals off to the night shift.





After delivering the meals and receiving endless positive feedback from the medical staff, they wanted to keep this going by providing meals again on Wednesday, April 1.