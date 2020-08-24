Mountaineer Food Bank celebrating “Hunger Action Month”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Mountaineer Food Bank has named the month of September “Hunger Action Month.”

This is part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness for hunger and food insecurity in America. Mountaineer Food Bank will also be launching a fundraiser on September 1st, along with several other activities throughout the month. The need for these events is especially high during the rise in cases of COVID-19.

“Millions of people in America face hunger every year, and the Coronavirus pandemic has really caused even more families to struggle. We’ve seen it at our mobile food pantries and throughout our programs we’ve seen an increase in demand for assistance, so we know that now more than ever it’s important to bring awareness to the fact that people in West Virginia are struggling,” said communications coordinator Gabriela Bonazzo.

Mountaineer Food Bank is also planning a grand opening event for a new location in Weston in September.