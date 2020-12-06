Mountaineer Insurance Services spread holiday cheer with a visit from Santa Claus

DAILEY, W.Va. – Mountaineer Insurance Services hosted a visit with Santa in their office in Dailey from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m Saturday.

Free picture opportunities with Santa were available for families while children told what kind of presents, they would like this year. Mountaineer Insurance Services representatives said they like bringing the community together by giving back while paying it forward.

“We had a lot of kids tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. They wanted, makeup was a big thing for the girls, the boys a lot wanted hover boards, which is kind of a little bit scary for the mom and dads. A couple wanted a puppies and cats. So, we had a lot of people tell, it was great that all the kids ran up and did share with Santa what they wanted. So, it was a great day” said Angela Kyle, Vice President of Mountaineer Insurance Services.

Santa Claus recommends kids behave to stay off the naughty list as Christmas is approaching. The insurance office provided cookies and a small gift for the children to enjoy.