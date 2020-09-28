Mountaineer Military Museum hosts first “Freedom Ride”

WESTON, W.Va.-The Mountaineer Military Museum partnered with three local biker groups on Sunday morning for an event honoring the museum’s message.

Bikers for Christ, Forged Alliance Riding Club and Chrome Dragons Riding Club all participated in the very first “Promise Ride” based on the promise that museum founder Ron McVaney made his friends who died in combat that he would never let the nation forget the sacrifices they had made.

Each group said that they found it important to help out the museum during these difficult times and to support the ideals that it stands for.

“The Mountaineer Military Museum is the only place we know of in West Virginia that has the dedication and the support for their veterans,” said Chrome Dragons president Jim Harris.

“We’re personal friends with the owners and trying to keep them afloat during this pandemic is our number one goal,” said Forged Alliance president Rick Kestner.

All groups went on a two and a half hour ride ending at Lambert’s Vintage Wine.